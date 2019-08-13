Posted: Aug 13, 2019 3:54 PMUpdated: Aug 13, 2019 3:54 PM

Tom Davis

Be prepared to see more officers on the road looking to impaired drivers starting this week.

The Bartlesville Police Department has registered with the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office to participate in Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over, which includes saturation patrols and safety checkpoints during the campaign, Aug. 14 through Sept. 2. "

The message to everyone is that if you indulge in drinking or using other intoxicating substances, don't even think about getting behind the wheel of a motor vehicle," said Deputy Police Chief Rocky Bevard.

"Officers out in force to stop intoxicated driving during this period. Saturation patrols and safety checkpoints will be conducted by BPD.

You could even see BPD Chief Tracy Roles out during this time period taking people home who have had too much.