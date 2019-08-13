Posted: Aug 13, 2019 7:07 PMUpdated: Aug 13, 2019 7:07 PM

Tom Davis

In the Special Town of Ochelata Election, voters approved an ordinance that would grant the Public Service Company of Oklahoma the right, privilege and non-exclusive franchise for 25 years to build, equip, maintain, extend, own, operate a system for the manufacture, transmission, distribution, sale and control of electricity and communication circuits on top of other rights for themselves and others. This would be in, under, over, across, through and along all future and present roadways, alleys, avenues and other public places and grounds in town.

The measure passed 97% to 3%.

The Public Service Company of Oklahoma will now have the right to operate an electric business pursuant to reasonable rules and regulations by the Oklahoma Corporation Commission. PSO would also agrees to charge legal rates for such electric service, and if possible, to sell and deliver to the town all electricity and services requested.