Posted: Aug 14, 2019 10:10 AMUpdated: Aug 14, 2019 10:10 AM

Ty Loftis

The Pawhuska City Council met Tuesday evening for a regularly scheduled meeting for what was City Manager Dave Neely’s first meeting while in office.

At the meeting, the council got a number of things accomplished that included approving a bid to begin making improvements to the fire station. This is the first of a two-phase project and involves a grant that the city received. The council will revisit the second phase once the first phase is complete. Roof improvements will be under top priority.

The council declared September 28, 2019 as a day of celebration for the 110th anniversary of the Boy Scouts of America in Pawhuska. They are planning a parade that Saturday and a camporee that night.

The city council adopted a handbook that has been reviewed by the Oklahoma Municipal Assurance Group. The council has the option to amend the handbook later though. There was also a resolution passed allowing the council to apply for REAP grants through the Indian Nations Council of Governments.

Each department head also gave reports on how things are going in the city.