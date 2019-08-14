Posted: Aug 14, 2019 11:59 AMUpdated: Aug 14, 2019 1:33 PM

Per sources, another delay has been approved in the trial of a 35-year old Chinese National accused of stealing corporate secrets from Phillips 66 offices in Bartlesville, Oklahoma.

U.S. District Judge Gregory K. Frizzell in Tulsa recently approved setting a trial date for Friday, Sept. 16th, 2019 for the criminal charges against Hongjin Tan. It is the third delay in the trial since Tan’s arrest in January.

Tan was indicted in January and charged with theft of trade secrets, unauthorized transmission of trade secrets and unauthorized possession of trade secrets. He had been hired two years earlier as a research engineer at the Phillips 66 battery development group in Bartlesville.

The FBI was notified in December 2018 by the company of suspected theft. The company found suspected theft after Tan gave two weeks notice and Phillips 66 officials began a systems access review of his computer activity.