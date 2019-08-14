Posted: Aug 14, 2019 1:38 PMUpdated: Aug 14, 2019 1:41 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville daycare worker was arrested after allegedly biting a child. Ashley Estes appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Wednesday facing a felony charge of child abuse.

According to an affidavit, the incident occurred at the Kiddie Corner Learning Center on Creek Avenue in Bartlesville. Another employee claims that she witnessed Estes pick up the two-year-old male child and bite him on the arm. The child then immediately began crying.

The mother of the victim then contacted Bartlesville police. Officers observed a reddish circular mark on the arm of the child. Estes was contacted by police and gave a statement. She claims that her son had a habit of biting other children and the only way she stopped him was by biting him. She claims that the victim bit another child at the daycare and she wanted to take matters in to her own hands.

Estes saw her bond set at $10,000 with a condition of no contact with the alleged victim. Estes is also not permitted to be within 300 yards of the daycare center. She is due back in court on August 23.