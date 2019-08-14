Posted: Aug 14, 2019 1:56 PMUpdated: Aug 14, 2019 1:56 PM

Ty Loftis

The 110th anniversary of the Boy Scouts of America in Pawhuska is this year. To celebrate, there will be a parade on Saturday, September 28th and a camporee going on throughout the weekend. At Pawhuska's City Council meeting Tuesday evening, Randi Chesboro spoke on behalf of the Boy Scouts showing a desire to declare September 28, 2019 as a day of celebration commemorating the 110th anniversary.

The council voted in favor of declaring the 28th as a day to celebrate that anniversary. The parade will take place downtown and will feature a reception in the community center after the parade ends.