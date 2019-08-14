Posted: Aug 14, 2019 2:09 PMUpdated: Aug 14, 2019 2:21 PM

Garrett Giles

New leaders for the Cherokee Nation Council were sworn into their roles Wednesday at the Cherokee Casino in Tahlequah.

Washington County’s District 2 Commissioner Mike Bouvier attended the event. He said it was an experience like no other.

Approximately 1,088 people attended that inauguration at the Chota Conference Center in the casino. Cherokee prayers and philosophies were spoken during the ceremony. Former Chief Bill Baker spoke at the event, and presentations for each new member to the Cherokee Nation Council followed.

Chuck Hoskin Jr. won the election to become the 18th constitutionally elected Principal Chief of the Oklahoma-based tribe on June 1st. He swore into office Wednesday (top right). He defeated Dick Lay in June's election for the position.

Also swearing into office was Bryan Warner (pictured below). Warner ran with Hoskin and won the deputy chief election. He defeated Meredith Frailey for the role.

In addition, eight members of the Cherokee Nation Council were sworn in.

From Commissioner Bouvier's perspective, the Cherokee Nation Council looks "to create an even greater nation." They also aim to work closer with the State of Oklahoma and the U.S. Government.

(Photo courtesy: Mike Bouvier)