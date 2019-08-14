Posted: Aug 14, 2019 2:26 PMUpdated: Aug 14, 2019 2:37 PM

Max Gross

17-year-old Andrea Blum of Copan and her Wether named Taz were winners at the Inter-State Fair’s Grand Champion Wether. Blum has been showing at the fair since she was just ten years old.

Blum says she worked with Taz every single day making sure that he was properly fed, hydrated and exercised.

Blum will be a senior at Copan High School this fall, where she will continue an internship she started this summer. During the school year, she will work from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. each day at Conoco Phillips in Bartlesville, working in the information center on application rationalization, reducing the number of unused applications within the company.

After high school, she will attend college and work towards a pre-veterinary degree with a minor in business. Blum is the daughter of Martin and Cory Blum. She has a younger brother, Simon.

Market Show Results

Grand Champion Market: Andrea Blum, Copan, Okla.

Reserve Champion Market: Dana Fesmire, Bartlett, Kan.

Dorset

Grand Champion: Dexter Small, Neodesha, Kan.

Reserve Champion: Emily Kunath, Elk City, Kan.

Hampshire

Grand Champion: Andrea Blum, Copan, Okla.

Reserve Champion: Dakota Pease, Chetopa, Kan.

Suffolk

Grand Champion: Payton Buck, Delaware, Okla.

Reserve Champion: Daylyn Fesmire, Bartlett, Kan.

Speckle

Grand Champion: Ava George, Oswego, Kan.

Reserve Champion: Kate Zwahlen,Oswego,Kan.

Natural

Grand Champion: Darla Fesmire, Bartlett, Kan.

Reserve Champion: Jaggar Fox, Caney, Kan.

Cross Bred

Grand Champion: Andrea Blum, Copan, Okla.

Reserve Champion: Jerin Cobb, Thayer, Kan.

Breeding Show Results

Wether Dam

Grand Champion: Dillon McNickle, Mound Valley, Kan.

Reserve Champion: Dexter Small, Neodesha, Kan.

Champion Dorset Ewe: Trey Doolittle, Chelsea, Okla.

Champion Hampshire Ewe: Carter Nash, Parson, Kan.

Reserve Champion Hampshire Ewe: Hank Robbins, Lenapah, Okla.

Grand Champion Registered Ewe: Carter Nash, Parsons, Kan.

Reserve Grand Champion Registered Ewe: Trey Doolittle, Chelsea, Okla.

Grand Champion All Other Breeds Ewe: Trey Doolittle, Chelsea, Okla.

Showmanship

Senior showmanship:

Dillon McNickle, Mound Valley, Kan.

Andrea Blum, Copan, Okla.

Dexter Small, Neodesha, Kan.

Dakota Pease, Chetopa, Kan.

Jerin Cobb, Thayer, Kan.

Junior showmanship:

Dana Fesmire, Barlett, Kan.

Ava George, Oswego, Kan.

Trey Newby, Caney, Kan.

Carter Nash, Parsons, Kan.

Katie Zwahlen, Oswego, Kan.