Posted: Aug 14, 2019 2:49 PMUpdated: Aug 14, 2019 3:02 PM

Ty Loftis

The City of Pawhuska received a grant through the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry. This is a program aimed at assisting rural fire departments across Oklahoma. Fire Chief Gip Allen explains how his department will benefit from the money they received.

Getting the roof fixed will be a two phase project. The second phase will be paid for in large part by the city's budget and that will be over the office and living quarters for the workers. The council approved work to start on the first phase of the roof project and they will re-visit the second phase at a later date.