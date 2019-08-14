Posted: Aug 14, 2019 3:34 PMUpdated: Aug 14, 2019 3:34 PM

Tom Davis

Senators James Lankford (R-OK) and Jim Inhofe (R-OK) announced their support of President Trump’s intent to nominate Jodi Dishman to serve as US District Court Judge for the Western District of Oklahoma.

“Jodi’s extensive experience makes her a well-qualified nominee to serve as a District Court Judge for the Western District of Oklahoma,” said Lankford. “I thank her for accepting the call to serve our nation and state in this role, and I urge my colleagues to confirm her nomination in the days ahead.”

“I am glad to see President Trump nominate Jodi Dishman to serve the US District Court for the Western District of Oklahoma,” Inhofe said. “Jodi is incredibly well qualified. Following law school at the University of Oklahoma, Jodi spent time clerking for the US Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit. Upon her return to Oklahoma, she handled high-stakes litigation matters in federal and state courts across the country. Her achievements have earned her inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America and Oklahoma Super Lawyers’ list of Oklahoma Rising Stars. Jodi has proven herself time and time again and I am proud to see how much she will continue to accomplish for the people of Oklahoma in this new position.”