Posted: Aug 14, 2019 3:38 PMUpdated: Aug 14, 2019 3:38 PM

Ty Loftis

Library Director for the city of Pawhuska, Yvonne Rose, gave an overview on what has been happening at the public library. She explained that there have been people coming in near and far to do research.

Rose says she seen people come from Kansas, Arkansas, Missouri, California, Kentucky and Louisiana to do other types of research as well.

The library saw more than 400 students participate in its summer reading program. This fall, the library is working on an outreach literacy program that would give reading assistance to help workshop clients along with Wynona Schools third and fourth graders.