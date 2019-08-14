Posted: Aug 14, 2019 3:43 PMUpdated: Aug 14, 2019 4:34 PM

Garrett Giles

School starts for several area schools this Thursday.

Dewey Superintendent Vince Vincent talks about safety in the infancy of a new school year. He asks for your patience and that you pay attention to safety signs and speed limits in school zones.

Bartlesville Public School will be in session as well on Thursday. As for Dewey schools, a new security feature comes to the District that people should know about as classes start.

The system known as “SchoolSAFE ID” is the newest method DPS is using to check students in and out as well. Dewey Superintendent Vincent said it also acts as a screening system to flag suspicious visitors to the school.

SchoolSAFE ID requires a driver's license or a State-issued ID. It will print a visitor's badge which will include a photo. The scanned ID will point out any situations or safety concerns (i.e. sex offenders) that may present themselves. Any questionable activity that occurs in any main office in the District will be able to be flagged by the system as well.

Superintendent Vincent said the new system will make managing student absences and tardiness a more efficient process. Students will be able to check in with their student number if they know it. Students will not be allowed to check themselves out.

The Dewey Board of Education looked into this program and decided to integrate it into their schools. With School-SAFE ID acting as a check-in for all parents, substitutes and other visitors, it notifies DPS of every person that is in their buildings.

First time visitors who present a driver's license or State-issued ID will be given a choice to have a barcode sent to their phone or watch. That barcode could then be used by the beholder if they make a second return to any DPS system to prevent them from having to present their ID again. They can simply have their information saved on the initial visit.