Posted: Aug 15, 2019 9:23 AMUpdated: Aug 15, 2019 9:23 AM

Tom Davis

Lane closures planned for Madison Boulevard near Harvard Avenue beginning Monday

will facilitate an ongoing sewer line replacement project underway in the area, Director

of Engineering Micah Siemers said this week.

“Triangle construction will be closing the southbound lanes on Madison Boulevard

beginning Monday, Aug. 19, to begin work replacing sanitary sewer lines as part of the

Harvard Sanitary Sewer Reconstruction Phase 2 project,” Siemers said.

He said two-way traffic will be permitted throughout the project despite the closures.

“Two-way traffic will remain open but will be limited to one lane in each direction,

utilizing the northbound lanes between Harvard and the north driveway of East Cross

United Methodist Church,” he said. “Once work is completed on the southbound lanes,

traffic will be switched over to the southbound lanes with work taking place on the

northbound lanes. “We anticipate this closure will last about two to three weeks if work progresses as

planned with no delays.”

The overall project consists of replacing an existing 15-inch sanitary sewer line located

behind the homes on the south side of Harvard Drive between Madison Boulevard and

Arbor Drive. The project is part of a larger project that included the sewer line west of

Madison to Brookline, which was completed in June.