Posted: Aug 15, 2019 9:23 AMUpdated: Aug 15, 2019 9:23 AM
Lane closures Planned on Madison Boulevard for Sewer Line Project
Lane closures planned for Madison Boulevard near Harvard Avenue beginning Monday
will facilitate an ongoing sewer line replacement project underway in the area, Director
of Engineering Micah Siemers said this week.
“Triangle construction will be closing the southbound lanes on Madison Boulevard
beginning Monday, Aug. 19, to begin work replacing sanitary sewer lines as part of the
Harvard Sanitary Sewer Reconstruction Phase 2 project,” Siemers said.
He said two-way traffic will be permitted throughout the project despite the closures.
“Two-way traffic will remain open but will be limited to one lane in each direction,
utilizing the northbound lanes between Harvard and the north driveway of East Cross
United Methodist Church,” he said. “Once work is completed on the southbound lanes,
traffic will be switched over to the southbound lanes with work taking place on the
northbound lanes. “We anticipate this closure will last about two to three weeks if work progresses as
planned with no delays.”
The overall project consists of replacing an existing 15-inch sanitary sewer line located
behind the homes on the south side of Harvard Drive between Madison Boulevard and
Arbor Drive. The project is part of a larger project that included the sewer line west of
Madison to Brookline, which was completed in June.
