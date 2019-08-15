Posted: Aug 15, 2019 10:35 AMUpdated: Aug 15, 2019 10:36 AM

Ty Loftis

The Osage County Sheriff’s Office wants to warn residents of phone calls from someone who claims to be from the social security administration. When that call is disconnected, the Sheriff’s Office says that a follow up call is made from a local number claiming to be the Osage County Sheriff’s Office. The person states that someone from the Sheriff’s Office is on their way to your residence.

The Sheriff’s Office states that they will not do this and they do not make calls of this nature. The Sheriff's Office goes on to say that if you receive one of these calls, it is best to hang up and never give out any of your personal information.