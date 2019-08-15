Posted: Aug 15, 2019 10:48 AMUpdated: Aug 15, 2019 10:50 AM

Garrett Giles

Another day of voting is upon us as Martha's Task continues to ask for your support in helping them receive a $25,000 grant.

Martha's Task in Bartlesville is one of the Top 200 finalists in the State Farm Neighborhood Assist $25,000 grant program and voting opened Wednesday. Executive Director Laura Walton explained what the non-profit is all about when voting opened on Wednesday.

Established in 2000 in Bartlesville, Martha's Task helps empower low income women through supportive seamstress training and crafting programs.

Martha's Task provides job training to low income women in the community serving some of the most vulnerable populations including the homeless, mentally ill, domestic violence victims and those who are marginalized by the difficulties of living in poverty. In addition to seamstress training, the organization provides an emergency assistance program through which women can earn cash for an immediate need such as bill, prescription or groceries.

Items created in Martha’s Task programs are sold in the organization’s store at 718 S. Johnstone Ave. and at Bartlesville Farmers Market.

To learn more about Martha’s Task visit the organization’s downtown office and store, drop by the website at www.marthastask.com, call 918-336-8275 or follow the group on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Linkedin.

Voting is open until Friday, Aug. 23rd. We have a link to the voting site here.