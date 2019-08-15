Posted: Aug 15, 2019 11:35 AMUpdated: Aug 15, 2019 11:35 AM

Garrett Giles

Now that school is back in session, local communities can focus on what students will achieve with a new school year.

Bartlesville band students bring excellence to a new school year after they attended a week-long band camp at the University of Arkansas over the summer. The camp had the largest number of students from BPS that has ever attended the event.

52 middle school band students from Madison and Central attended the camp for one week (pictured top right) and 16 students from BHS (pictured below) attended for another week. They joined students from all over Midwestern region of the country.

High School Head Band Director Alex Claussen said the kids had a great time learning more about their instruments and had the opportunity to perform in concerts at the end of each of their respective camps. He said they are very proud of the students for their hard work.