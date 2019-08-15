Posted: Aug 15, 2019 11:50 AMUpdated: Aug 15, 2019 11:50 AM

Ty Loftis

Pawhuska Police Chief Nick Silva recently spoke about how things have been going down at the station. He said that his officers took more than 1,100 phone calls for some type of service in the month of July.

Silva said that one thing he is wanting his officers to do more of is responding to collisions.

Silva adds that for people wanting a copy of the police report, they will have to pay a fee, but it will go to a good cause.

Last year, the police force worked 30 total accidents. They have already worked 31 this year.