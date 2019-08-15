Posted: Aug 15, 2019 12:30 PMUpdated: Aug 15, 2019 12:34 PM

Garrett Giles

Now that the new members of the Cherokee Nation Council have been sworn into office, everyone is looking forward to getting to work.

Washington County's District 2 Commissioner Mike Bouvier said it is important to further the relationship the County has with the Cherokee Nation. He said in District 2 alone, he has received approximately $1 million from the Cherokee Nation in the last 8 years.

That would not have been possible without his relationship with the Cherokee Nation. He said he looks forward to working closely with them well into the future, especially after next year's election. Their generosity and kindness is what Bouvier loves most about the Oklahoma-based tribe.

Projects that have benefited over the years from monetary donations from the donation include overlay work on County Road 3000, County Road 2400 road work, Bison Road work south of Highway 60 and work on the Matoka Bridge in District 3.