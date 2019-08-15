Posted: Aug 15, 2019 1:32 PMUpdated: Aug 15, 2019 1:32 PM

Ty Loftis

School safety is an ever-growing concern across the country and Pawhuska Public Schools, along with the Pawhuska Police Department, are partnering up to do all they can to keep their students safe. Police Chief Nick Silva explains what they will be doing this year.

Pawhuska Superintendent David Cash said he was taken aback when he heard that Silva was interested in working so closely with the schools.

Cash also added that he welcomes the officers to stop by the school anytime so that the students will look at the police force in a favorable light.