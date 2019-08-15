Posted: Aug 15, 2019 3:19 PMUpdated: Aug 15, 2019 3:19 PM

For the second consecutive year Highland Park Baptist Church and First Step Shoe Ministry are teaming up to put new shoes on the feet of local kids for free. Highland Park is hosting its annual back-to-school free carnival featuring some of the regular fanfare like bounce houses, face painting, balloon animals as well as free snow-cones from DJ’s Southern Snow.

First Step was launched by Jeremy Tolle and a team of volunteers to fill a growing need in our community. Tolle says several charities and organizations donate used shoes or send new shoes overseas. However, Tolle says there is great need for new shoes locally.

The ministry teamed up with HPBC after meeting up at Sunfest. Lead Pastor Mike Scrivani offered to donate a trailer to help First Step to carry all of its donated shoes. Tolle says most of the shoes are given by individuals. Tolle says it’s common for kids to be in disbelief after receiving a new pair of shoes.

Last year at the carnival over 250 pairs of shoes were donated. The carnival is set for Saturday at from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Highland Park Baptist Church on Washingotn Boulevard just north of Frank Phillips Boulevard.

