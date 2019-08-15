Posted: Aug 15, 2019 4:06 PMUpdated: Aug 15, 2019 4:06 PM

The BPSD Athletic Department has announced it will recommend the hiring of new coaches Meredith Brown and Kayla Saucedo to lead the Pom squad.

A Bartlesville native, Meredith Brown graduated from Bartlesville High School in 2016. She has been dancing since the age of two and is trained in ballet, tap, jazz, hip hop, modern, and pom styles. Brown was the Bartlesville Varsity Pom captain her senior year, BHS pom girl of the year 2015-2016, a two-time solo state champion in the senior category, and a Lee Summit dance Invitational two-time solo winner. Meredith portrayed “Clara” in a Bartlesville Civic Ballet production of The Nutcracker, and was on the Oklahoma State University Pom Squad for three years.

Brown has taught technique and ballet at Thriller Dance Studio in Stillwater and has been the technique coach for the Bartlesville Varsity Pom team for the past two seasons. Her coaching philosophy is, “Excellence is not a singular act, but a habit. You are what you repeatedly do.”

Kayla Saucedo was born and raised in Tulsa and moved to Bartlesville in 2013 where she was introduced to the Bartlesville Pom program. She attended tryouts for the Junior Varsity squad and, having no prior dancing opportunities, made the team. She served as captain her sophomore year, was awarded “Dancer of the Year” for her great work ethic and integrity, and then landed a spot on the Varsity Pom Squad for her junior and senior years of high school.

Saucedo was on the Coffeyville Community College dance team for two years, serving as captain during her second year before she graduated in 2018 with her Associates in Arts. Saucedo has maintained her involvement with the program, including attending all of the practices she could and going with the squad to some of the state competitions in Oklahoma City.