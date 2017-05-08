Posted: Aug 16, 2019 10:28 AMUpdated: Aug 16, 2019 10:28 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will meet Monday morning for a regularly scheduled meeting at the Osage County Courthouse in Pawhuska. County Treasurer Sally Hulse will present the commissioners with different properties that people have purchased across the county, but others in the community can purchase that property at a higher value.

Larry Miller, of Miller EMS, will present the commissioners with a report on how things have been going with their company since they last visited with the commissioners.

After being tabled last week, the commissioners will consider approving and signing a revised version of policy procedures at the Osage County Fairgrounds. The commissioners will also consider signing a resolution to begin seeking applicants for the vacant Osage County Fairgrounds Caretaker position.

The commissioners will also enter into executive session to interview applicants for a full-time janitorial position and review applications for the vacant E-911 position.

The meeting begins at 10 o’ clock in the morning for those interested in attending.