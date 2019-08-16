Posted: Aug 16, 2019 11:00 AMUpdated: Aug 16, 2019 11:02 AM

Ty Loftis

Osage County Election Board Secretary Kelly Choteau says today is the last day in which you have a chance to register to vote in the Special Pawhuska School Bond Election, which will take place on Tuesday, September 10th. This is a vote dealing with transportation needs for the school.

If you have never registered to vote or not currently registered in your county, you must apply by filling out and mailing an Oklahoma Voter Registration Application Form. That form must be postmarked by midnight.

Application forms are available at the County Election Board Office in Pawhuska, located at 630 Kihekah Ave. You can also find these forms at most post offices, tag agencies and public libraries in the county. You can also get a form online at elections.ok.gov.