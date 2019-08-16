Posted: Aug 16, 2019 11:33 AMUpdated: Aug 16, 2019 11:34 AM

Garrett Giles

Surplus item at the City-owned Price Fields Baseball Complex will be sold during a public auction.

The auction is necessary to prepare for Phase 3 of the Price Fields Renovation Project, set to begin later this year. Phase 1 of the project consisted of the construction of four new fields in the northeast quadrant in 2013 while Phase 2 included the construction of four fields in the northwest portion and a new parking lot on the east side of the complex. The third phase includes the replacement of the four central fields.

Items available for sale include:

fencing

bullpen backstops

batting cages

wood office desks

bullet proof glass

chain-link fence, pipes and dugouts

A 30x40-foot metal storage building

A 24x66-foot modular building with two bathrooms and air conditioning (also includes an attached large wooden deck with handicap access).

wood credenza

metal cash box cabinets

The auction will be handled by Minuteman Auction Company and it will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 20th at 6:30 p.m. Viewing of items will begin at 6:00 o'clock. Cash or check with proper ID will be accepted. There are no exceptions for credit cards. All items will be sold "as is" and must be removed with 30 days of the auction.

The Price Fields Complex is located at 2794 Tuxedo Boulevard, just west of Silver Lake Road. Parking for the action will be available on the east side of the fields.