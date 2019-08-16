Posted: Aug 16, 2019 12:35 PMUpdated: Aug 16, 2019 12:35 PM

Garrett Giles

Copan resident Dawson Appleton is a tie-down roper that competed on Thursday during Coffeyville’s annual Inter-State Rodeo.

Appleton, who is nineteen years old, grew up in Copan and graduated in 2018 from Copan High School. He competed in junior and high school rodeo before attending Northeastern Oklahoma A&M in Miami this past year. Appleton shares his secrets when it comes to roping.

Appleton competes in both the tie-down and team roping in college, but did not team rope at Coffeyville.

In collegiate rodeo, Appleton finished the 2019-2020 season in ninth place in the National Inter-Collegiate Rodeo Association’s Central Plains Region. After college graduation, he’d like to win the PRCA’s Rookie of the Year award and test the waters for full time pro rodeo.

He’s a PRCA permit holder, the designation given to new members who are required to win $1,000 before they can get their card, or membership.

He’s competed at a handful of rodeos in the Prairie Circuit, just getting himself acclimated to professional competition. He will limit his professional competition until he finishes his ag-business degree in college.

Appleton has spent many summers at the Inter-State Fair and Rodeo as a spectator. He remembers attending with his mom and dad, Dale Appleton and Mendy Appleton. They attended grandstand events and Dawson and his younger brother, Mason, rode on carnival rides and hung out with friends. Appleton credits his family with helping him on the rodeo trail.

Appleton, with more than 200 other cowboys and cowgirls, will competed at the Inter-State Rodeo Thursday, Aug. 15th and will compete on Friday, Aug. 16th at the arena at Walter Johnson Park. Each night of rodeo includes eight PRCA events: bareback riding, steer wrestling, tie-down roping, saddle bronc riding, team roping, steer roping, barrel racing and the grand finale, bull riding.

Slack, the extra competition that doesn’t fit into the evening performances, will be held on August 16th at 8:00 am for tie-down roping, steer wrestling and steer roping.

Rodeo tickets are $15. Fun passes, which admit the bearer to all five nights of grandstand entertainment at the Fair, are $45.

The 111th annual Inter-State Fair and Rodeo runs through Saturday, Aug. 17th. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit FairandRodeo.com.

(Photo Courtesy: Dawson Appleton)