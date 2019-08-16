Posted: Aug 16, 2019 2:21 PMUpdated: Aug 16, 2019 2:21 PM

Ty Loftis

John Jeffery Thomas was at the Washington County Courthouse on Friday for a negotiated plea deal. The 45-year old male was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole for the September 2018 shooting death of Michele E. Mayes. Thomas was being charged with first degree murder and violation of a protective order.

At the time of the shooting, Mayes had a restraining order against Thomas, her estranged boyfriend. The restraining order came after a domestic incident took place in late August of last year. Thomas had threatened to kill Mayes and himself. Thomas was released on a $10,000 bond before the shooting occurred.

Thomas will have to serve 38 years and three months before being eligible for parole. He would be 83 years old.