Posted: Aug 16, 2019 3:00 PMUpdated: Aug 16, 2019 9:11 PM

Garrett Giles

The Kiddie Park off of Hensley Boulevard in Bartlesville will be closed for the weekend.

Kiddie Park Manager Elaine Lea said an electrical issue occurred on Friday afternoon. She said there is a broken power line somewhere in the ground, and only half of the park has power.

There is no time frame on when the park will open. Lea said so many power lines have been put in the ground over the years and they have to test each line individually. She said the process may take longer because of the age of the park.

Testing and repairs will start on Saturday. To keep up to date on when the park will open, Lea asks that you follow the Kiddie Park on Facebook.

Park staff apologizes for the inconvenience. As Lea said, they are hoping to get the damaged power line "found and fixed so we can open back up real quick."