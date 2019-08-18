Posted: Aug 18, 2019 3:49 PMUpdated: Aug 16, 2019 5:03 PM

Garrett Giles

The Dewey City Council will hold a public hearing next week that will focus on a rezoning request to change a residential or agriculture zone to a general commercial zone.

Later in the meeting, Dewey City Manager Kevin Trease will give a sales tax report. A discussion and possible action to approve the renewing of public official bonds for the City Clerk and City Treasurer will follow.

Lastly, the amending of a City ordinance regarding chickens of laying hens in a single-family residential area will be considered. This item was tabled in the City Council meeting held at the beginning of the month.

The Dewey City Council will meet at City Hall located at 411 E. Don Tyler Ave. at 7:00 p.m.