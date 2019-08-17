Posted: Aug 17, 2019 3:58 PMUpdated: Aug 16, 2019 3:59 PM

Garrett Giles

With the 2019 Bond Issue Election behind them, the Bartlesville Board of Education will focus on other matters on Monday.

In their regular meeting, the Board will consider and possibly vote to appoint new board member Suzy Keirsey to the unexpired term for the District 3. The nomination, consideration and possible vote for a Clerk for the Board will follow.

Also in the meeting, the Bartlesville Board of Education may enter into executive session for the purpose of discussing the appraisal of the Will Rogers Complex. When they exit the executive session, the Board will consider to accept or reject bids for the facility.

The meeting will take place on Monday, Aug. 19th at the Education Service Center located at 1100 S. Jennings Ave. The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m.