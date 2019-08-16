Posted: Aug 16, 2019 4:56 PMUpdated: Aug 16, 2019 5:01 PM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Sheriff's Office joined the efforts of the “Driver Sober, Or Get Pull Over” on Friday.

Sheriff Scott Owen said extra deputies will be out on do saturation patrols and that they will not be doing checkpoints. He said that means that the Sheriff's Office will have more patrol deputies out and about the County primarily attending to traffic in addition to regular patrols. They will look for impaired driving.

Washington County Sheriff Deputies will be out Sunday through Thursday from 10:00 p.m. to 3:00 a.m. until the event concludes on Labor Day Weekend (Tuesday, Sept. 3). They will be on Fridays and Saturday's from 6:00 p.m. to 3:00 a.m.