Posted: Aug 17, 2019 9:21 AMUpdated: Aug 17, 2019 11:56 AM

Tom Davis

The premium livestock sale at the Interstate Fair and Rodeo in Coffeyville, Kansas was held Friday with winners placing their animals up for sale to the highest bidders.

KRIG radio in Bartlesville and KGGF in Coffeyville, KS proudly actively displayed their support for the youngsters showing their livestock at the event by purchasing some of the animals.:

Crossbred-Junior Market Steer, Keaton Martin (Miami, OK)

Crossbred-Junior Market Barrows, Dezerrie Lee(Coffeyville, KS)

Hampshire-Junior Market Lamb, Andrea Blum (Copan, OK)

Junior Market Meat Goat, Laramie Bruce (Caney, KS)

The Interstate Fair and Rodeo in Coffeyville, Kansas celebrated its 111th year anniversary with this year’s event.