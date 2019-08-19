Posted: Aug 19, 2019 2:38 PMUpdated: Aug 19, 2019 4:28 PM

Max Gross

A Copan man was arrested after striking a woman who was holding a small child. Edward Ellis II appeared at the Washington County Courthouse facing a charge of domestic abuse in the presence of a minor for an incident that occurred on Sunday night.

According to an affidavit, a female victim claims that she was holding a baby when Ellis came into a bedroom at a residence on Caney Street in Copan. She claims Ellis told her to put the baby down because he wanted to take the child away. The woman refused and Ellis then allegedly slapped her in the face multiple times.

The victim clawed at Ellis before he took the baby away and went outside. The victim then called the police. Officers confirmed redness and scratch marks on the victim. She also had a healing black eye from an alleged incident that went unreported previously.

Bond was set at $2,500 with a condition of no contact with the victim or the minor child. Ellis is due back in court on September 4.