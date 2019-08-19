Posted: Aug 19, 2019 3:03 PMUpdated: Aug 19, 2019 4:28 PM

Max Gross

A man who led police on a chase on the eastside of Bartlesville on Sunday morning found himself behind bars. John Miller was charged with Eluding, driving under the influence, obstruction of an officer and several other charges.

According to an affidavit, officers noted a vehicle traveling northbound on Washington Boulevard near Walmart in Bartlesville. The vehicle had a defective headlight and then sped up when an officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop. Miller who was the driver, went off the road when taking the ramp onto eastbound Adams Boulevard.

The officer noted Miller show no regard for other motorists or traffic laws. The pursuit briefly stopped before other officers caught up with the vehicle near Sooner Park Drive. Miller took four officers on a one mile-long pursuit before his vehicle was disabled.

A search of Miller’s vehicle produced a used syringe, five alprazolam pills, and two empty medical marijuana containers. Miller has been convicted of at least two felonies, one of which was an eluding charge in Rogers County. Miller also has another pending eluding charge as well. His bond was set at $100,000.