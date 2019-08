Posted: Aug 19, 2019 3:11 PMUpdated: Aug 19, 2019 4:28 PM

Max Gross

Heather Billingsley of Caney, Kansas is the winner of KWON-KYFM-KRIG-KPGM's Dallas Cowboys giveaway. Billignsley wins two tickets to Saturday's Dallas Cowboys vs. Houston Texans game at AT&T Stadium. Also, hotel accomodations are a part of the prize package.

These wrondefurl prizes are courtesy of United Rentals.