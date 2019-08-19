Posted: Aug 19, 2019 4:00 PMUpdated: Aug 19, 2019 4:04 PM

Garrett Giles

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is conducting an investigation into the drowning death of a man Friday afternoon while being pursued by a South Coffeyville Police officer. According to the Montgomery County Chronicle the man being pursued while driving an ATV that was reportedly stolen from the Interstate Fair and Rodeo in Coffeyville on Thursday.

The ATV was headed south on Highway 169 toward the Oklahoma border. The South Coffeyville officer began pursuit at a distance when the ATV turned onto East 500 Road, through a field toward the Verdigris River. When the officer caught up he discovered the ATV had crashed into a tree and the man struggling in the river. The Coffeyville Police Department and Fire Department and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene but were unsuccessful in their attempts. They tried throwing a rope to rescue the man who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man has not yet been positively identified but is reported to be a white male in his 20’s.