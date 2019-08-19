Posted: Aug 19, 2019 4:42 PMUpdated: Aug 19, 2019 4:42 PM

Max Gross

Caney Valley’s football team has quite a bit to prove in 2019. The Trojans played themselves into the postseason somewhat unexpectedly in 2017, however, CV regressed in 2018 after going just 2-8. This will be the fourth year that Stephen Mitchell has led the Trojans. Mitchell is optimistic that the Trojans will improve in 2019.

Caney Valley will be looking to replace quarterback Christian Colbert, one of the best athletes at the school in recent memory. The Trojans will likely go with either Seth Gilbreath or Zak Wallis under center for the opener against Barnsdall on August 30th.

The Trojans will also host a scrimmage this Friday, August 23. Those who attend are asked to bring a new towel and a bar of soap as a suggested donation for the team.