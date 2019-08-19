Posted: Aug 19, 2019 7:08 PMUpdated: Aug 19, 2019 7:15 PM

Tom Davis

The Bartlesville Board of Education swears in a new member.

Suzy Kiersey was selected and approved by the board in a unanimous vote to fill the unexpired term in District 3.

The board also unanimously voted to elect sitting board member Andea Nightengale to serve as its clerk.

The board also met in executive session for the purpose of discussing the appraisal of real property, i.e. the Will Rogers property as authorized by 25 O.S. Section 307 (B) 3. When the board returned to regular session, a vote was taken to not accept any bids on the property at this time and to revisit the issue at a later date.

Lastly. the board voted in favor of a resolution approving a Lease Purchase Agreement pertaining to the acquisition and financing of school district facility improvements, acquiring school furniture, fixtures, and equipment, and acquiring transportation equipment; approving an Escrow and Paying Agent Agreement; approving the forms of Lease Purchase Agreement, Ground Lease Agreement, Tax Regulatory Agreement, Continuing Disclosure Agreement, and Official Statement; approving other documents and certificates related thereto; and containing other provisions related thereto the recently voter-approved bond issue.