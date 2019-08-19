Posted: Aug 19, 2019 7:14 PMUpdated: Aug 19, 2019 7:17 PM

Garrett Giles

There's a topic the Dewey City Council has decided to stop clucking about – chickens.

Mayor Tom Hays explained in Monday night's meeting why the council should move away from the discussion. He said allowing chickens would create an even bigger strain in their code enforcement. The argument was also made that it would take tax dollars away from other operations in the City of Dewey.

Lot sizes were a contributing factor as well. If lot sizes were to grow in the future, the Council said they may consider amending the ordinance to allow chickens in the city limits. The minimum lot requirement for other cities that were researched was 30,000 square feet or three-quarters of an acre. Not many lots in the City of Dewey come close to meeting the lost requirement.

Ordinances from other cities were sought when discussing the laying hens. Those cities included Bartlesville, Claremore, Edmond, Enid, Oklahoma City and Ponca City.