Posted: Aug 19, 2019 7:39 PMUpdated: Aug 19, 2019 7:45 PM

Garrett Giles

The Bell Camper property within the Dewey City limits received some comments on Monday night.

The Dewey City Council opened the floor to public comment on Monday. The City wanted to hear what its citizens had to say about the property located along Minnesota Street and Highway 75 that they sought to change from a residential, agriculture zone to a general commercial zone.

Dewey City Manager Kevin Trease said Bell Camper has preliminary plans for their new facility. He said they do not have a permit yet, because they wanted to secure the pad site. They are currently working on that process.

The address for the property is 1005 N. Washington Blvd, which is to the north of Minnesota Street. Every facility south of Minnesota that Bell Camper owns will move north.

It was also mentioned that the facilities will remain in the City of Dewey so sales tax would be collected. The Council voted in favor of the rezoning of property and it went into effect immediately thanks to an emergency clause that was also approved.