Posted: Aug 19, 2019 8:04 PMUpdated: Aug 19, 2019 8:06 PM

Garrett Giles

The Dewey Public Works Authority approved the allowance of staff to initiate the bidding process to purchase vehicles.

City Manager Kevin Trease said the vehicles would be for the authority itself. He said they actually came to the Council a year ago for this exact reason and they had budgeted to go out lease-purchase vehicles, but a problem arose.

The UV system at the water plant went south. That caused the authority to divert the funds for the vehicles towards that system. You can find that story here.

The authority has reconvened in their budget workshops and they want to take care of the vehicle problem now. Trease said the good news is that the lease-purchase rates are down. He said they have waited long enough and there is no better time than the present to pursue 4 to 5 vehicle.