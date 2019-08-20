Posted: Aug 20, 2019 10:04 AMUpdated: Aug 20, 2019 11:43 AM

Garrett Giles

A total of 7 dispatch calls received attention from emergency personnel in the Dewey area last Sunday.

According to the Dewey Fire Department, they ran 5 medical calls, 2 fire calls and covered a control burn investigation. The controlled burn was a structure that Dewey Fire was later dispatched to knock down to prevent the further spread of the fire (pictured).

It was all hands on deck for the fire department. Bartlesville Ambulance and Dewey Police Officer Derrick Stephens also assisted in the matters that were covered over the weekend.

(Photo courtesy: Dewey Fire)