Posted: Aug 20, 2019 10:54 AMUpdated: Aug 20, 2019 1:53 PM

Garrett Giles and Ty Loftis

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a semi had overturned on U.S. Highway 60 near County Road 2145 at 10:35 a.m. on Tuesday.

The accident occurred in Osage County approximately 6 miles west of Bartlesville. The semi was carrying drinking water.

No other vehicles were involved in the semi accident. The truck has since been flipped back onto its wheels. Hwy 60 West is now open.