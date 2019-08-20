Posted: Aug 20, 2019 12:14 PMUpdated: Aug 20, 2019 2:33 PM

Garrett Giles

6-pounds of suspected methamphetamine is found during a traffic stop in Oklahoma City last week.

According to Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics Spokesman Mark Woodward, two Bartlesville residents were arrested in OKC after a police canine sniffed out the suspected meth. The driver, 27-year-old Jamie Lynette Starr (pictured), and her passenger, 34-year-old James Brian Berry, were arrested on complaints of aggravated trafficking or meth and possession of a firearm after a felony conviction.

Woodard said this was a big stop for the OBN. He said they have been following up with the Bartlesville Police Department and that they have a good relationship with the BPD.

The best part for both groups is that this was stopped before the 6-pounds of meth ended up in the streets of Bartlesville or another neighborhood in Oklahoma. Woodward said they caught Starr and Berry with 6-pounds of meth this time, but they may have trafficked more meth in the past or could have transported more of the drugs in the future. He said Starr and Berry could have moved hundreds of pounds more of meth if they weren't stopped, but they'll never know because the two were stopped.

Affidavits state that Starr and Berry were traveling north in a silver Acura on Interstate 35 near Hefner Road last Wednesday at approximately 9:30 p.m. They were stopped by agents with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics for “unsafely” changing lanes.

Bond was set at $57,500 for each individual. They remain in custody in Oklahoma County.

(Photo courtesy: Oklahoma County Jail Records)