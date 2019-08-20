Posted: Aug 20, 2019 12:45 PMUpdated: Aug 20, 2019 12:49 PM

Garrett Giles

Voting continues for Martha's Task who is asking for your support in helping them receive $25,000.

Martha's Task in Bartlesville is one of the Top 200 finalists in the State Farm Neighborhood Assist grant program.

Executive Director Laura Walton explained that the program is aimed at giving away $1,000,000 yearly and that they had 2,000 applications for this event come in from across the nation. Now through popular vote, Martha's Task is part of the top 10-percent competing for a part of the money.

Since then, Walton said she has gone out to the 6 State Farm offices in Bartlesville to show them what Martha's Task does for low income women in the community. She said since being part in the top 200, getting out to talk about her non-profit has been a good and engaging way for Martha's Task to be in the community.

Established in 2000 in Bartlesville, Martha's Task helps empower low income women through supportive seamstress training and crafting programs.

Martha's Task provides job training to low income women in the community serving some of the most vulnerable populations including the homeless, mentally ill, domestic violence victims and those who are marginalized by the difficulties of living in poverty. In addition to seamstress training, the organization provides an emergency assistance program through which women can earn cash for an immediate need such as bill, prescription or groceries.

Items created in Martha’s Task programs are sold in the organization’s store at 718 S. Johnstone Ave. and at Bartlesville Farmers Market.

To learn more about Martha’s Task visit the organization’s downtown office and store, drop by the website at www.marthastask.com, call 918-336-8275 or follow the group on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Linkedin.

Voting is open until Friday, Aug. 23rd. We have a link to the voting site here. You get 10 votes per day that can go towards Martha's Task.