Posted: Aug 20, 2019 1:32 PMUpdated: Aug 20, 2019 1:32 PM

Ty Loftis

From 4-6 Wednesday evening, Pawhuska Public Schools will hold a back to school bash at each building from 4-6.

School starts for Thursday, Aug. 22 and if you have yet to enroll your child for the 2019-2020 school year, you need to do so as soon as possible. Middle and high school students must be enrolled before being able to receive their schedule. Online enrollment can be completed at pawhuskadistrict.org.