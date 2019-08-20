News
City of Dewey
Posted: Aug 20, 2019
Sales Tax Collections Drop Again for the City of Dewey
Garrett Giles
The sales tax collections for the City of Dewey are down once again.
Dewey City Manager Kevin Trease explained Monday night that the sales tax was down 1.74-percent. He said they can only hope that the sales tax would go up in September.
The Council agreed that August was a terrible month for collections. The sales tax in Dewey collected $64,728. The tobacco tax collected $583 and the Use Tax collections came in at $6,602.
Later in the Dewey City Council meeting Monday night, the renewal of public official bonds worth $25,000 was approved. These are for the Dewey City Clerk and the City Treasurer. As mentioned in the meeting, this is a standard practice.
