Posted: Aug 20, 2019 1:32 PMUpdated: Aug 20, 2019 1:55 PM

Garrett Giles

The sales tax collections for the City of Dewey are down once again.

Dewey City Manager Kevin Trease explained Monday night that the sales tax was down 1.74-percent. He said they can only hope that the sales tax would go up in September.

The Council agreed that August was a terrible month for collections. The sales tax in Dewey collected $64,728. The tobacco tax collected $583 and the Use Tax collections came in at $6,602.

Later in the Dewey City Council meeting Monday night, the renewal of public official bonds worth $25,000 was approved. These are for the Dewey City Clerk and the City Treasurer. As mentioned in the meeting, this is a standard practice.