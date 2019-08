Posted: Aug 20, 2019 3:05 PMUpdated: Aug 20, 2019 3:06 PM

Ty Loftis

Caney Valley Kansas Schools are currently under lockdown at both schools as the city looks into a situation.

The Caney Valley Schools Facebook Page says all students are safe and accounted for. Bus routes are delayed and students will not be released until further notice.

We will have more information on this story as it decelops.