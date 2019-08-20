Posted: Aug 20, 2019 3:14 PMUpdated: Aug 20, 2019 3:14 PM

Max Gross

A paralyzed victim gave testimony from a wheelchair against Ronald Muirheid on Tuesday. It is alleged that Muirheid assaulted and stabbed the woman in June at a residence on the 3300 block of Nowata Road in Bartlesville. The victim was one of four witnesses called to testify against Muirheid at a preliminary hearing in Washington County court. The alleged incident occurred on June 10.

The first witness, Donya Lewis was called by the state who was represented by assistant district attorney Brett Mize. Lewis was a roommate with the victim and Muirheid. She said she heard the two arguing while she was in her room. Lewis said this was a common occurrence. Lewis fell asleep and then was awoken by the victim calling for help. When she entered the living room she saw Osborne lying in a pool of blood. Lewis testified that the victim, “couldn’t get air” and was “bleeding everywhere.”

The victim then testified. She stated that she was upset with Muirheid at the condition of the home when she returned from work on the night of June 9. They began arguing at that point before leaving to go to a gas station nearby. When they pulled in the lot she claims that Muirheid punched her in the jaw.

The two later returned to the residence according to testimony. The victim claims that she was scared of Muirheid. This was mentioned multiple times in her statement. She then went outside the front door to get away from Muirheid. She described him as “enraged” throughout the night.

He then ushered her back in the home and punched her in the back of the head. The victim stated the next thing she remembered was waking up in a pool of blood. She stated, “I literally thought I was going to die on the floor.”

The victim then listed her injuries as a broken neck, four facial fractures, as well as stab wounds to her eye, hand, neck, jaw and side. In total, she was stabbed seven times. The victim gave testimony from a wheelchair and stated she has lost the use of all of her limbs.

Two Bartlesville police officers also gave testimony as to discovering the victim and then later arresting Muirheid. Defense attorney Kristi Sanders argued that not once was a weapon mentioned in testimony and was not recovered at the time either.

Ultimately, special judge Jared Sigler found that the state had met its burden of probable cause on charges of assault and battery with a deadly weapon and new charges of maiming and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Muirheid remains in custody on a $500,000 bond. He is set for district court arraignment on September 18.