Posted: Aug 20, 2019 5:52 PMUpdated: Aug 20, 2019 6:02 PM

Tom Davis

As you first heard on KWON and read on Bartlesvilleradio.com, the results of the downtown parking survery are in and most respondents are satisfied with the current system.

Ward 2 City Councilor Paul Stuart announced some of the raw data on KWON's Community Connection on August 6, 2019.

Here are the highlights as provided on August 20, 2019, by the city's Director of Engineering Micah Siemers after the data has been fully analyzed:

45 percent said they are satisfied with the current downtown parking system, while 20 percent said they are "not very" satisfied and 17 percent said they are "very satisfied." Eleven percent said they are not satisfied at all and 5 percent said they are "extremely satisfied."

72 percent typically park downtown during the day on weekdays, with 41 percent parking in the evenings and 44 percent on the weekends.

More people park on Frank Phillips Boulevard (66 percent) and Johnstone Avenue (58 percent) than other downtown streets. 84 percent said they had not received any parking citations in the past 12 months.

1,337 people responded to the survey

The vast majority of respondents said they are customers/visitors to the downtown area or that they work downtown

65 percent go downtown three or more times per week.

The majority of respondents said they park downtown for fewer than two hours per day.

Nearly 65 percent of those who responded say they do not want metered parking, and a majority said metered parking would deter them from going downtown.

A majority of respondents said downtown customers should expect to walk no more than two blocks to reach their destination.

The majority (77 percent) said the current $15 fine for parking too long in a space is appropriate.

Siemers said the Street and Traffic Committee will discuss the results of the survey during their Sept. 12 meeting.