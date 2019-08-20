Posted: Aug 20, 2019 6:21 PMUpdated: Aug 20, 2019 6:22 PM

Tom Davis

As you first heard on KWON's Community Connection and saw on our Facebook Live feature, Bartlesville Mayor Dale Copeland provided listeners and viewers a list of updates on various projects going on in the city.

Here is the synopsis of the projects presented on the show:

Streets: 16th Street & Shawnee Avenue, near the Bartlesville High School

All of the concrete has been poured and only restoration remains for this project, which is currently 98 percent complete.

Barlow Drive Rehab, Harned Drive to Rolling Hills

Construction is set to begin next week on this concrete panel replacement project. The project is expected to take approximately three months to complete.

Ohio, Madison to Park Hill; Harvard. Brookline to Madison; and Hazel, Madison to Hazel Court

These areas will receive an asphalt mill and overlay. Construction is scheduled to start in mid-September and will take approximately three months to complete.

Hillcrest Drive, between the Caney River and 20th Street

An engineering contract is under negotiation with a consultant, and it is anticipated a contract will be presented for City Council consideration in September. Design will take approximately 10 months to complete.

Parks: Price Fields Phase 3 and Sooner Park shelter

Bids will be received on Aug. 21 with a contract award at City Council’s September meeting.

Sewer: Brookline/Harvard Phase 2

This will replace the sewer main along the creek south of Harvard Avenue between Madison Boulevard and Arbor Drive. Construction started in late July and will be completed in April 2020.

Water: Copan Lake water rights

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is still finalizing the contract for the water pricing at Copan Lake, which was made available by the Water Resources Development Act (WRDA) of 2018. The Corps has advised City staff the contract should be complete in a couple of weeks. This will provide water rights at Copan Lake for 1 million gallons of water per day, which will add to the City’s reserve for long term water supply.

Water Reuse: The engineering design on this project is 30 percent complete, according to Water Utilities Director Terry Lauritsen. The project involves capturing treated wastewater and discharging it within the Caney River upstream of the City's raw water intake structure at Johnstone Park for reuse. The design is anticipated to be complete in January 2020, with construction anticipated to start in April 2020.